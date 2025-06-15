India national cricket team is all set to play with England in a five-match Test series starting from June 20. With this series India will start a new chapter under their new captain Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin have retired from Test cricket and now under Gill and young Indian team will take on England. This will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle for India. Earlier, the India vs England Test series in England was named 'Pataudi Trophy' after the legacy of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, who played for both India and England and his son Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, who captained India. This time, the name of the series has been changed. India vs England Test Series Trophy Renamed Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy; Silverware to be Unveiled In Run-Up to Marquee Series in 2025.

ECB informed late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's wife Sharmila Tagore that they want to discontinue with the name and had communications with BCCI over it. Living on the expectations, the trophy was given a new name over the legends from both sides Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson, the 'Tendulkar-Anderson' trophy. There has been controversy around it as many of it suggested that it was not appropriate to discontinue the 'Pataudi legacy' in cricket. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar has spoken to BCCI and the England Cricket Board officials to continue with the Pataudi legacy in the upcoming India vs England Test series, according to a report in Cricbuzz. Sharmila Tagore Admits Being Hurt After BCCI and ECB's Reported Decision to Retire the Pataudi Trophy, Says 'If the BCCI Does Not Want to Remember Tiger's Legacy, It is For Them to Decide'.

According to the report from Cricbuzz, Jay Shah, former BCCI secretary and current chair of the ICC, came along and played a crucial role in ensuring that the Pataudi name in the bilateral series remains undiminished. “Yes, there is a confirmed plan to retain the Pataudi link in the England-India series," an ECB official told Cricbuzz.

It might be that the authorities will name a medallion in the name of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, which will, in all likelihood, be given to the winning skipper. Meanwhile, the proposed grand launch of the trophy, the new symbol of supremacy for the Test series in England, has been postponed due to grim environment following a horrific plane crash in Ahmedabad.

