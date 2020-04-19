Sakshi Dhoni Shares Stunning Scenes of Sunset From Ranchi Farmhouse, Calls It ‘Most Beautiful Part of the Day!’ (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni Has Been Staying in His Rachi Farmhouse Due to Lockdown (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Sakshi_r)

With sporting events cancelled or postponed due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons have been confined to their homes. Everyone has been advised to remain inside their homes and not step out to protect themselves from contracting the virus. Former Indian captain, MS Dhoni has escaped to his farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi and has been staying there with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva amid the nationwide lockdown, which was extended until May 3, 2020. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi recently took to Instagram to share few glimpses of the farmhouse and the stunning pictures will certainly make your day. Sakshi Dhoni Slams Media for Carrying ‘Fake News’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; ‘Shame on You,’ Says Wife of Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni (See Post).

“The most beautiful part of the day!” Sakshi Dhoni captioned a video from the farmhouse. The video shows the beautiful scenery around the farmhouse as the sun sets and evening falls. Ziva Dhoni can be seen running around on the road inside the structure. MS Dhoni’s Absence Will Leave Gaping Hole in CSK! South Africa Batsman Faf Du Plessis Speaks on Dhoni’s Influence in IPL Franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Sakshi Dhoni Shares Video of Sunset and Ziva Playing

Another image shows the picturesque nature of the farmhouse and its surroundings. Filled with nature and trees, the lawn of the farmhouse looks like a beautiful park as the sun falls. “Truly blessed life !” Sakshi wrote accompanying the captions with a sunset hashtag.

Beautiful Pictures of Surroundings in Dhoni's Farmhouse

Meanwhile, more doubts cast over MS Dhoni’s return to cricket after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed indefinitely due to the nationwide lockdown. The 2020 edition of the IPL was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but the start was deferred to March 14 before BCCI decided to postpone the event without further notice. Dhoni hasn’t played cricket since the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-finals and has been on a self-imposed exile from the game.