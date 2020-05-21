Sarfaraz Ahmed Opens Up About Being Demoted From Category A to B, Says He Has No Regrets

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s career has gone down the hill of late. He was first stripped from captaincy and then was demoted to category B by the Pakistan Cricket Board and then was even dropped from the team. During an interview, he opened up about the same and mentioned that it doesn’t matter to him about which contract has been given to him. In the course of the interview, he also said that he has no regrets and was yearning to make a comeback soon. According to him ups and downs are a part and parcel of the cricketing journey. Azhar Ali Likely to Replace Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan’s Test Skipper.

While in a podcast interview with PCB’s podcast he explained that hard work is needed to maintain anything. “Category A, B or C doesn’t matter to me, as my main target is to make a place for myself whenever I make a comeback into the national side. Ups and downs are part of a cricketing career.” He also went on to applaud the players who got the A level contract cause they are in a top form. “I am grateful to be in the B category because all our top cricketers are in it,” explained the former Pakistani captain. According to him, Shaheen deserved to be promoted due to his performance in the World Cup 2019.

Players like Shaheen Afridi, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam were the ones who been given the Category A contract. Misbah-ul-Haq, the chief selector and head coach, had revealed that Ahmed still happens to be a part of the scheme for Pakistani cricket and is not out of the contention.