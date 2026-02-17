The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 returns to the capital on Wednesday, 18 February, for a high-stakes Group A fixture between Pakistan and Namibia. Following a heavy 61-run defeat to India on Sunday, Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan side must secure a victory at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) to ensure their progression to the Super 8 stage. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.

However, after a week of unsettled weather in Sri Lanka, both teams will be monitoring the skies. While the "low-pressure area" that threatened earlier matches has moved, Colombo remains under a humid tropical air mass typical of the region in mid-February.

Colombo Weather Forecast (18 February 2026)

The weather outlook for Wednesday afternoon in Colombo suggests a mix of sun and cloud, though the threat of passing showers remains a factor for the ground staff.

Condition Forecast Detail Temperature 27°C – 32°C Sky Condition Mostly cloudy with humid intervals Precipitation Chance 65% (primarily afternoon showers) Humidity 82% – 85% Wind 10–12 mph (North)

As this is an afternoon game (15:00 local time), the high humidity levels will likely make conditions physically demanding for the players. Unlike the R. Premadasa Stadium, the SSC has a smaller capacity and a different drainage profile, though it remains one of the premier venues in the country. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Colombo Weather Live

What Happens if Pakistan vs Namibia is Washed-out Due to Rain?

Under ICC tournament rules for the group stage, there are no reserve days. Should rain prevent a minimum of five overs per side from being completed, the points will be split:

Pakistan: Would move to 5 points. This would be enough for them to qualify for Super 8 as USA, who have played all their matches, have only four points.

Namibia: Would earn their first point of the tournament, though they have already been eliminated from Super 8 contention. Pitch Report: The SSC Surface

The Sinhalese Sports Club has hosted four games in the current tournament, with an average first-innings total of 169. The surface has traditionally favoured spinners, a factor that Pakistan will look to exploit with their spin-heavy attack featuring Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan.

Ground reports suggest the pitch for Match 35 is a fresh one, likely to offer good bounce early on before slowing down. With the high humidity forecast, the toss-winning captain is expected to bat first to avoid the physical toll of fielding in the peak afternoon heat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).