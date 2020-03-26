Shahid Afridi Thanks Harbhajan Singh After Indian Cricketer Praises Former Pakistan Captain for Providing Relief to Needy People Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Shahid Afridi and Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a halt and people across the world have been urged to take precautionary measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID 19. During times like these, several celebrities have come forward to the aid of society and one of them was former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. Earlier the 40-year-old was seen distributing necessary material to the needy and this earned him the praise of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh to which the former has responded. Shahid Afridi Distributes Disinfectant Material, Food Among Needy; Spreads Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus in Pakistan.

Harbhajan Singh was impressed with Shahid Afridi as the former cricketer through his foundation donated necessary disinfectant material and food to combat the spread of COVID 19. See the legendary cricketer take a bold step, the Indian spinner took to Twitter to laud his efforts. ‘Great work for humanity @SAfridiOfficial May god bless us all.. more power to you.. praying for world’s well being.. Nanak naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala’ Bhajji tweeted.

See Shahid Afridi's Tweet

Humanity is bigger than anything! Thank you Bhajji for your kind words. The world needs to unite, it is our collective responsibility to help the poor and needy in every way possible in the global fight against #COVID2019 https://t.co/QasLBJ9kXk — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 25, 2020

Shahid Afridi since then has also taken to the social media site to thank Harbhajan for his praise stating Humanity is bigger than anything. ‘Thank you Bhajji for your kind words. The world needs to unite, it is our collective responsibility to help the poor and needy in every way possible in the global fight against’ Afridi replied.

The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on the world with the number of positive cases rising more than 470,000 and over 20,000 people have lost their lives battling against this deadly virus.