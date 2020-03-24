Shikhar Dhawan in a Video Message Urges People to Feed Birds, Animals While in Quarantine, ‘Let No One Go Hungry’, Says Indian Opening Batsman

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram/@shikhardofficial)

With the country almost on verge of a complete lockdown due to the continuous rise in the spread of coronavirus, Shikhar Dhawan spoke out one of the most recurring issues that have arisen due to quarantine — birds and animal going hungry. In a long Instagram post, Dhawan explained how animals, who largely depend on humans to provide them food and water are now dying in hunger as no humans are stepping out due to COVID-19. “Let no one go hungry, let no one hurt,” said Dhawan in his post urging people to keep some food and water outside their homes to feed the animals and birds. Shikhar Dhawan Urges Fans to Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic in His Own Unique Style (Watch Video).

“Under the stressful circumstances of lockdown, a lot of animals/birds who were dependent on shops/vendors/visitors for their daily food are now going to go hungry and starve. For this period of lockdown, it is my humble request to you to put out food/water bowls outside your homes for animals/birds. From the safety of our homes we can still save some souls,” wrote Dhawan in a post in which he can be seen explaining in a video clip why it is important to feed the birds and animals even as we practice self-isolation and be in quarantine.

Shikhar Dhawan Urges People to Feed Birds & Animals

Meanwhile, with the situation escalating quickly in the country, most states have gone under lockdown with the government asking people to stay put inside their homes and maintain social distancing. Over 500 people have confirmed to have contracted the virus so far in India with nine deaths reported too.