Shikhar Dhawan Urges Fans to Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic in His Own Unique Style (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram/Shikar Dhawan)

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire world to a standstill as various sporting competitions have been either cancelled or suspended. People have been urged to stay inside their houses to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and during these testing times, various sporting stars have come forward to raise awareness about this issue. The latest sportsperson to advice people to stay in their homes during this pandemic is Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as he posted a video on his social media. Shikhar Dhawan Enjoys Playing Blind Pillow Fight With Family While on Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video).

Shikhar Dhawan shared a video to raise alertness among the people over the COVID-19 scare in his very own style. 'Stay indoors and stay safe #JantaCurfew #IndiaStandTogether' the India cricketer captioned his post. In the video, the Indian opener raps about how he is confident that India can defeat the coronavirus and has also asked the viewers to stay at home with their families. ‘Pin-Drop Silence’: Ravichandran Ashwin in Awe Seeing the ‘Unbelievable’ Start of Janta Curfew, Hopes for Its Extension (View Tweet).

See Shikhar Dhawan's Video

View this post on Instagram Stay indoors and stay safe 🙏🏻 #JantaCurfew #IndiaStandTogether @narendramodi A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Mar 22, 2020 at 12:58am PDT

The 34-year-old posted this during the 14-hour Janta Curfew, which was imposed in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the threat of COVID-19. Many cricketers paid their tributes to the health service workers who are battling the pandemic in the country during the Curfew.

The Coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact all over the world as over 300,000 people have been tested positive for the virus while more than 13,000 people have lost their lives. Speaking of the effect on COVID-19 in India, there are around 360 confirmed cases in the country with the death toll rising to seven.