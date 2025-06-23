India national cricket team legend and the present ODI captain Rohit Sharma has posted a story on his Instagram account, with a picture of the helmet he wears in the format for the Men in Blue, writing "Forever grateful 23.06.07". Hitman Rohit Sharma posted this story, remembering that on this day of June 23, in the year 2007, he earned his ODI debut, in what later turned out to be one of the most illustrious and glorious careers in the world of cricket. Since June 23, 2007, Rohit Sharma has played for the Indian cricket team in 273 ODIS, scoring 11168 runs, which includes 32 centuries and 58 half-centuries. Rohit Sharma has also led the nation to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma has scored three double centuries in ODIs as well. Rohit Sharma Shares His Thoughts About Dealing With Criticism, Says Players Have Built 'Thick Skin' (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Remembers ODI Debut:

Rohit Sharma Shares Picture of Team India Helmet (Photo Credits: Instagram @rohitsharma45))

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)