The second and last test between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) will be played from 8 July through 12 July 2022. The test match is set to be played at Galle International Stadium which will commence from 10:00 am. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for SL vs AUS 2nd Test match can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. SL vs AUS, 2nd Test: Pat Cummins Hints Glenn Maxwell Might Play at Number Eight in Second Test Against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka after clear batting collapse in the first test will be keen to counter-attack the Aussies in the second test to level the series. Hosts scored 212 and 113 runs in the first and second innings respectively. Australia in retaliation to the first innings of SL, made 321 runs to lead by 109 runs. Later, in the second innings Aussies had a target of just 10 runs to achieve. From Australia, Usman Khawaja (71) and Cameron Green (77) were the top run-scorer in the first innings. Nathan Lyon and Travis Head bowled tremendously by taking four wickets each to topple the hosts for 113 in the second innings. All in all, it was a one-sided show were Australia dominated all along and ended the test match in just 3 days.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Niroshan Dickwella (SL), Alex Carey (AUS) can be taken as Wicket-keepers

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Usman Khawaja (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), David Warner (AUS) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ramesh Mendis (SL), Cameron Green (AUS) could be our all-rounders

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mitchell Swepson (AUS), Lasith Embuldeniya (SL) could form the bowling attack

Usman Khawaja (AUS) could be named as the captain of your SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Ramesh Mendis (SL) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

