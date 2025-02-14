Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Before taking flight to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Australia face Sri Lanka in the second and last One-Day International (ODI). The World Champions lost the opening ODI and now will be looking to bounce back. Meanwhile for SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Sri Lanka Defeat Australia by 49 Runs in 1st ODI 2025: Charith Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana Shine As Hosts Fightback From Pressure to Secure Thrilling Victory.

The series opener turned out to be a low-scoring affair. Set 215 runs to win, Australia were bundled out for just 165 runs and lost the game by 49 runs. Mahesh Theekshana was the wrecker-in-chief as he scalped 4/40. It was Charith Asalanka who helped Sri Lanka reach 214 with his contribution of 127 runs.

When is Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 2nd ODI 2025 is being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 12.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of SL vs AUS 2025 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. For the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 ODI series viewing option online, read below. Steve Smith Grabs a One-Handed Stunner in Slips To Dismiss Dunith Wellalage During SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025?

Fans can watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 on Sony Network Sports’ OTT platform SonyLIV. Apart from it, FanCode will also provide SL vs AUS live streaming online on its app and website. However, none of the platforms will provide SL vs AUS free live streaming online and users will have to pay for the services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).