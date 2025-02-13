The Sri Lanka national cricket team earned a big win in the SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 when they bundled the Australia national cricket team for a mere 165. Sri Lanka won by 49 runs despite posting a small total of only 214 runs in the first innings. Now the hosts should surely look to bag the SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 too, as it would serve as the perfect revenge for the humiliating loss in the recently concluded SL vs AUS Test Series 2025. For Australia's national cricket team, it's a vital game as this will be the last time they can test their team before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Sri Lanka Defeat Australia by 49 Runs in 1st ODI 2025: Charith Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana Shine As Hosts Fightback From Pressure to Secure Thrilling Victory

Sri Lankan batters weren't that impressive in the first ODI. A one-man show from captain Charith Asalanka helped the hosts post a competing total when the skipper scored an awesome 127. Otherwise, the batting order was a flop, but it was Maheesh Theekshana with a four-wicket haul who majorly contributed to the win. The Sri Lanka cricket team failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan next. So this would be an important one against a big side.

After a dominating win in the Test Series, Australia lost the first ODI, and now at most, they can draw the series by winning the second one. The Aussies are going through turmoil, with their World Cup-winning skipper, and many other seasoned cricketers omitting out of the ICC Champions Trophy. With a new combination in place, they need to win this one as another loss with this team would lower the morale ahead of the mega event.

SL vs AUS Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

The Sri Lanka national cricket team and Australia national cricket team have clashed against each other in 105 One-Day internationals, where the Lankan Lions have come out victorious only 37 times while the Aussies have won 64 games. Four matches ended with no results.

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Key Players

Asitha Fernando Steve Smith Charith Asalanka Jake Fraser-McGurk Adam Zampa Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Key Battles

Captain Charith Asalanka scored a century in the last game, it would be interesting to see if he can have another great knock, while Zampa tries to find rhythm, being ineffective against the batter in the first ODI. Steve Smith and Jake Fraser-McGurk rarely have problems in the sub-continent. But they fumbled (actually the full team) against Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana. The Aussies would need to learn the lessons from the first game.

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14. The SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Steve Smith Grabs a One-Handed Stunner in Slips To Dismiss Dunith Wellalage During SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the SL vs AUS ODI series 2025 is Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can find viewing options for the SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option on the Sony Liv app, which will provide SL vs AUS ODI 2025 live streaming on its app and website, which will need a subscription. FanCode will provide SL vs AUS live streaming but fans will need a match pass for Rs 25.

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Likely XI

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Likely XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.

Australia National Cricket Team Likely XI: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Sean Anthony Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa.

