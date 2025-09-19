Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction: The Sri Lanka national cricket team will lock horns against the Bangladesh national cricket team in the first match of the Super Four Stage in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, September 20. The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans interested in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best fantasy playing XI prediction can scroll below. Sri Lanka Defeat Bangladesh by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025; Pathum Nissanka’s Half-Century Helps Charith Asalanka’s SL Register Comprehensive Victory.

Previously, Sri Lanka secured a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Group B match at the Asia Cup 2025. Batting first, Bangladesh were restricted to 139/5 in 20 overs after a superb bowling performance by Sri Lanka. In response, opener Pathum Nissanka scored a match-winning half-century that guided Sri Lanka to chase down a 140-run target in 14.4 overs. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Qualify For Asia Cup 2025 Super 4's From Group B; Afghanistan Knocked Out As Charith Asalanka's Side Secure 6-Wicket Victory Over Rashid Khan-Led Team.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL), Litton Das (BAN)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Charith Asalanka (SL) and Tanzid Hasan (BAN)

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Kamindu Mendis (SL) and Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Matheesha Pathirana (SL) and Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

Who Will Win Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have had many memorable battles, and the BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match is set to be another exciting contest. Sri Lanka remained unbeaten in the Group stages and are having momentum behind them. Expect a hard-fought contest, with Sri Lanka eventually coming out on top and securing a winning start to their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).