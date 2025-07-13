After winning the three-match ODI series 2-1, the Sri Lanka national cricket team are continuing their dominance over the Bangladesh national cricket team in the T20Is too. Hosts Sri Lanka won the SL vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 of the three-match series by a convincing seven wickets. Now, the SL vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday, July 13, beginning at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SL vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team app can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. SL vs BAN 2025: Sri Lanka Leg-Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out of T20I Series Against Bangladesh Due to Hamstring Injury.

The first T20I was an easy one for Sri Lanka. The hosts managed to Bangladesh score low, 154/5 in 20 overs. Jeffrey Vandersay was good with the economy, while Maheesh Theekshana picked two wickets. Coming in to bat, the Sri Lankan batters were too good for the asking run rate. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis played aggressive knocks, to make the required runs in the end quite low for the middle order to deal with. Pathum Nissanka scored 42 off just 16 balls, at a strike rate of 262.50. Fans will hope that he imitates similar stances in the SL vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025. Shamar Joseph Bowls Peach of Delivery to Dismiss Beau Webster During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

SL vs BAN 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL), Liton Das (BAN), Kusal Perera (SL)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN)

All-Rounders: Charith Asalanka (SL), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Rishad Hossain (BAN), Dasun Shanaka (SL)

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Jeffrey Vandersay (SL)

SL vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Kusal Mendis (c), Liton Das (vc)

SL vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Kusal Mendis (SL), Liton Das (BAN), Kusal Perera (SL), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN), Charith Asalanka (SL), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Rishad Hossain (BAN), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Jeffrey Vandersay (SL)

