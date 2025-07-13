Pacer Shamar Joseph continued his stellar run in the WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025, claiming four wickets on Day 1, which included the wicket of Beau Webster, who fell for a nine-ball 1. Having already pocketed Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, Joseph bowled a peach of a delivery, which Webster could not stop himself from poking, and managed a simple caught-behind to the keeper. Joseph ended up claiming a four-wicket haul as Australia were bowled out for 225, losing their last seven wickets for 96. Mitchell Starc Becomes Second Australian Pacer To Make 100 Test Appearances, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025.

Shamar Joseph Removes Beau Webster With A Peach Delivery

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)