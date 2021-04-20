Sri Lanka will host Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series. The encounter takes place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and will get underway on Wednesday (April 21). Although the Lankans comfortably dominate the head-to-head record against the Bangla Tigers, both sides have fared quite similarly in international cricket in the past few years. Hence, it would be interesting to see who emerged victorious here. Meanwhile, if you are a Dream11 fan and are looking for the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SL vs BAN match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. Thisara Perera Quick Facts: Things To Know About the Sri Lanka All-Rounder on His 32nd Birthday.

In their last Test series, Bangladesh had a forgettable time as a second-stringed West Indies side defeated them 2-0 at their own den. Moreover, the visitors will take the field without their greatest player Shakib Al Hasan, who has been granted NOC to play the Indian Premier League (IPL). On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s last Test series witnessed a 0-0 draw against West Indies. However, Angelo Mathews’ return has strengthened the hosts, and they must back themselves to emerge victorious. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just two of them. Liton Das (BAN) and Niroshan Dickwella (SL) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and a maximum of six batsmen. Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Mominul Haque (BAN), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Pathum Nissanka (SL) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Mehidy Hasan Miraj (BAN) and Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) should ideally be selected as the only all-rounders for your SL vs BAN Dream11 team.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: Taijul Islam (BAN), Lahiru Kumara (SL) and Suranga Lakmal (SL) are the three bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for SL vs BAN 1st Test 2021.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Liton Das (BAN), Niroshan Dickwella (SL), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Mominul Haque (BAN), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Mehidy Hasan Miraj (BAN), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Taijul Islam (BAN), Lahiru Kumara (SL), Suranga Lakmal (SL)

Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas, Mehidy Hasan Miraj (BAN) should be your vice-captain.

