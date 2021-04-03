Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera celebrates his 32nd birthday on April 3, 2021 (Saturday). A former Sri Lanka captain, Perera made his international debut on December 24, 2009, against India. He has since gone on to represent the Sri Lanka national team in over 250 matches and was also part of the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 team. Perera was also the first Sri Lanka cricketer to take a T20I hat-trick and holds the record for playing most matches and scoring most T20I runs for Sri Lanka without hitting a half-century. As he celebrates his 32nd birthday, take a look at some quick facts about Thisara Perera. Thisara Perera Becomes First Sri Lankan to Hit Six Sixes an Over During Domestic Tournament (Watch Video).

Perera came through the ranks at the prestigious St Joseph’s College in Colombo which has produced several top cricketers that went on to represent the national team. Chaminda Vaas, Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne are some cricketers that graduated from the college and went on to play for the national team. Perera made his senior debut as a 20-year-old after shining for Sri Lanka in the 2008 U19 Cricket World Cup. Take a look at some quick facts about Thisara Perera. Sunrisers Hyderabad Hilariously Trolls Rajasthan Royals After Kumar Sangakkara Reveals His Love For Biryani Ahead of IPL 2021.

Thisara Perera Quick Facts

Narangoda Liyanaarachchilage Thisara Chirantha Perera was born on April 3, 1989, in Colombo

Perera graduated from the prestigious St. Joseph’s College which produced cricketers like Chaminda Vaas, Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne

He represented Sri Lanka in the 2008 U19 Cricket World Cup

Perera made his international debut for Sri Lanka on December 20, 2009, against India

Thisara Perera was the first Sri Lanka cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20Is. He achieved the feat against India in 2016

He was only the second bowler after Brett Lee to pick a hat-trick in both T20Is and ODI cricket

He is nicknamed 'Panda' in Australia. George Bailey gave him the name during his stint with Brisbane Heat in BBL

Thisara Perera became the first Sri Lanka cricketer to hit six sixes in an over. He achieved the feat while playing for Army Sports Cricket Club in the Major Clubs tournament

Perera has so far represented Sri Lanka in 166 ODIs, 84 T20I matches and six Tests. Perera has scored one hundred and 14 half-centuries in his international career. In 166 ODI matches, Perera has scored 2338 runs and taken 175 wickets while in T20Is he has played 84 games and scored 1204 runs and picked 51 wickets. He has also played six Test matches and has taken 11 wickets.

