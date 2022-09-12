The Road Safety World Series 2022 rolled into the third day today, September 12 (Monday). Following two cracking games, South Africa Legends will be squaring off against New Zealand Legends in Kanpur today. The Proteas started their campaign with a loss against Indian Legends in the tournament opener. They will look to bounce back with a win in this fixture. On the other hand, the Kiwis will kick off their journey in the RSWS 2022 T20 competition today and they also aim for a winning start. Meanwhile, cricket fans looking for live telecast and online live streaming details of the match, can scroll down below. 2022 Road Safety World Series Points Table Live Updated: India Legends On Top, Sri Lanka Legends Move To Second

Both the teams have many legendary former cricketers like Jonty Rhodes, Johan Botha, Scott Styris, Ross Taylor and many others. There are seven teams in this T20 League as only four will be qualifying for the semifinals from this group stage in which all the teams will be playing against each other. Rhodes will lead the Proteas while Taylor will be the captain of the Kiwis in this game.

When Is South Africa Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The South Africa Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 12, 2022 (Monday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch South Africa Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SA-L vs NZ-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch South Africa Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream South Africa Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

