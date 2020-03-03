South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa will square off against Australia in the 2nd ODI of the three matches series on March 4, 2020. The game will be held at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The home team currently leads the series by 1-0 as they defeated visitor by 74 runs in the 1st ODI played on February 29, 2020. South Africa will be led by Quinton de Kock, while Australia will play under the captaincy of Aaron Finch. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for Dream11 Prediction of SA vs AUS 2nd ODI. We will also help you with tips to pick the best playing XI with best bowlers, batsmen, all-rounders and wicket-keepers. South Africa Vs Australia, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

South African skipper Quinton de Kock won the toss and the previous game and elected to bat first. The Proteas posted a competitive total of 291/7 in 50 overs where Henrich Klaasen made unbeaten 123 runs from 114 balls. In reply, Australia made 217 runs where Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi displayed some good bowling action.

South Africa vs Australia – Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: It would be wise to select South African skipper Quinton de Kock as the wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team.

South Africa vs Australia– Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: The four batsman for your Dream11 team should be David Warner (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) and Heinrich Klaasen (SA).

South Africa vs Australia– Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: It would be ideal to go for two all-rounders. They should be Mitchell Marsh (AUS) and Keshav Maharaj (SA).

South Africa vs Australia– Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Pat Cummins (AUS), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA) and Anrich Nortje (SA).

Quinton de Kock should be elected as captain for your team, while David Warner can be elected as vice-captain. Both players have shown good batting class since past few months.