South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020

South Africa will be chasing 3-0 clean sweep in the third and last ODI against Australia. The match will be played on March 7 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The home side has already bagged the series and their next target will be registering a whitewash. On the other hand, Aaron Finch and Co will play for pride and will look to end the series on a winning note. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SA vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020. South Africa Vs Australia, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

Young guns like Janneman Malan and Henrich Klaasen have been magnificent in the first two ODIs of the series and played a crucial role in guiding their side over the line. In the bowling department, pacer Lungi Ngidi has breathed fire throughout the series and also claimed a six-wicket haul in the second ODI. For Australia, the pacemen haven’t been able to put on a significant performance which is the major reason behind the side’s dismal show. Nevertheless, they wil look to rectify their mistakes in order to make a comeback.

South Africa vs Australia – Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: It would be wise to select two wicket-keepers for your Dream11 team. They should be Quinton de Kock (SA) and Alex Carey (AUS).

South Africa vs Australia– Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: The four batsman for your Dream11 team should be Aaron Finch (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Janeman Malan (SA) and Heinrich Klaasen (SA).

South Africa vs Australia– Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: It would be ideal to go for just one all-rounder in your fantasy team. He should be D’Arcy Short (AUS).

South Africa vs Australia– Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Pat Cummins (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Lungi Ngidi (SA) and Anrich Nortje (SA).

Going by the form Lungi Ngidi (SA) can be chosen as captain while Steve Smith (AUS) is a good pick for vice-captain slot.