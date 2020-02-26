South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020

South Africa vs Australia T20I Series 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa will square off against Australia in the 3rd T20I match of the three-matches series. The game will be held on February 26, 2020, at Newlands in Cape Town. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 and the upcoming game will be a series decider. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SA vs AUS 3rd T20I match Dream11 Team prediction. We will also help you with tips to pick the best playing XI with all-rounders, batsmen bowlers and wicket-keepers for upcoming South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20 match 2020. South Africa Vs Australia, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

The Proteas side will be led by Quinton de Kock while Australia will play under the captaincy of Aaron Finch. South Africa came back strong in the previous T20I game where they defeated Australia by 12 runs after putting up a target of 159 runs. South African skipper Quinton de Kock was awarded Man of the Match in that game for his knock of 70 runs from 47 balls. South African bowler Anrich Nortje bowled a brilliant last over to defend 17 runs where he just gave away four runs and took the wicket of Ashton Agar. Surprisingly David Warner remained unbeaten till the end with 67 runs from 56 balls, however, he wasn't able to take his team across the line.

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Without a second thought, the two wicket-keepers for your Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (SA) and Alex Carey (AUS).

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Steve Smith (AUS), David Warner (AUS), Faf du Plessis (SA) and Rassie van der Dussen (SA).

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The two all-rounders for your Dream11 team should be Dwaine Pretorius (SA) and Ashton Agar (AUS).

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining three slots in your team must be filled by Pat Cummins (AUS), Lungi Ngidi (SA) and Anrich Nortje (SA).

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Steve Smith (AUS), David Warner (AUS), Faf du Plessis (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Quinton de Kock (SA), Alex Carey (AUS), Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Ashton Agar (AUS), Pat Cummins (AUS), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA)

The captain for your Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock considering his good batting form, while David Warner can be elected as vice-captain.