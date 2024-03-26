The SunRisers Hyderabad have been one of the consistent sides in the history of the Indian Premier League and have won a title of the tournament as well. The last few seasons of the Indian Premier League have not been up to the mark of the franchise as they have not been able to make it to the knockouts since 2020. The franchise lost a close encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs in their opening match of the Indian Premier League 2024. Meanwhile, you can download SRH IPL 2024 Full Schedule PDF here. SRH are being led by Pat Cummins, who has had a brilliant stint with Australia as captain and won the ODI World Cup along with the World Test Championship. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

The BCCI only released the schedule of the first 21 matches of the Indian Premier League 2024. The reason behind the same was the general elections in India, though, with the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections released, the timetable for the rest matches have also been released. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

SRH Full IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 23 7:30 PM KKR vs SRH Kolkata March 27 7:30 PM SRH vs MI Hyderabad March 31 3:30 PM GT vs SRH Ahmedabad April 5 7:30 PM SRH vs CSK Hyderabad April 9 7:30 PM PBKS vs SRH Mohali April 15 7:30 PM RCB vs SRH Bengaluru April 20 7:30 PM DC vs SRH Delhi April 25 7:30 PM SRH vs RCB Hyderabad April 28 7:30 PM CSK vs SRH Chennai May 2 7:30 PM SRH vs RR Hyderabad May 6 7:30 PM MI vs SRH Mumbai May 8 7:30 PM SRH vs LSG Hyderabad May 16 7:30 PM SRH vs GT Hyderabad May 19 3:30 PM SRH vs PBKS Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad are one of those teams who qualified for five consecutive playoffs until 2020. This also included a title in 2016 and a final in 2018. SRH would look forward to take up the positives from the KKR match and bring their campaign back on the winning track.

