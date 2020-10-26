Dubai, October 26: After two consecutive defeats, against Punjab and Kolkata respectively, Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to put their campaign back on track when they face a struggling SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) here on Tuesday.

The last time the two sides squared-off in the season, the David Warner-led SRH came out victorious by 15 runs. However, SRH's campaign derailed afterwards while the Shreyas Iyer-led DC fired collectively to come close to qualifying for the playoffs. Another win would further strengthen DC's position at the top of the points table. SRH vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 47.

The DC top-order has succumbed under pressure in the recent past, except Shikhar Dhawan, but he too failed against Kolkata. The same was the issue with Ajinkya Rahane, who was promoted to open the innings in absence of Prithvi Shaw.

Iyer has been in good form but the lower middle-order, comprising Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, has struggled after making a comeback.

The bowling looks quite lethal with the likes of pacers Kagiso Rabada and his compatriot Anrich Nortje. Spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin did not execute their plans well against Kolkata but the duo knows how to get back into the groove.

On the other hand, SRH need to win all their remaining games and they would be hoping that all other permutations and combinations go well at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs DC IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The main concern with SRH lies with their over-dependence on skipper Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Vijay Shankar. While Pandey and Shankar are doing well, the former have struggled. They need to live up to the expectations.

With Jason Holder back in the team, he would provide some strength to their lower middle order and the Caribbean skipper has also been impressive with the ball.

T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed have done well in the absence of an injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Rashid Khan will once again spearhead the spin attack and could pose some serious threat for the Delhi batters.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).