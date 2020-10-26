Delhi Capitals (DC) will hope to return back to winning ways when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Delhi are second in the points table but have suffered successive defeats in their last two games and need a win to secure the playoffs berth. Sunrisers Hyderabad, in contrast, are seventh in the standings and need victories to keep their hopes alive for a playoffs berth. Meanwhile, take a look at seven important things from head-to-head (H2H), key players, mini-battles and live telecast and live streaming online details you need to know ahead of SRH vs DC IPL 2020 match. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs DC IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

SRH vs DC Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have met 16 times in IPL history and SRH lead the head-to-head records with 10 wins, including a 15-run win in the reverse fixture earlier this season. DC have won six games. SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 47.

SRH vs DC Key Players

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will be the key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad while Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada will be the key players for Delhi Capitals.

SRH vs DC Mini-Battles

Anrich Nortje vs Jonny Bairstow and T Natarajan vs Marcus Stoinis will be the crucial battles to watch out for in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match.

SRH vs DC Match 47 Venue

Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

SRH vs DC Match Timings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2020 will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while toss is scheduled to take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the SRH vs DC game will start at 06:00 pm.

SRH vs DC Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and is providing the live telecast for fans across India. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

SRH vs DC Likely Playing XIs

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

DC Probable Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).