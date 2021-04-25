SRH vs DC Live Score: Sunrisers (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) clash in match 20 of IPL 2021 with both hoping to end the Chennai leg of their Indian Premier League campaign with a win. Delhi Capitals have won three of their first four games while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only one. David Warner’s side halted their run of three consecutive defeats with a nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their previous game and will want to carry that momentum from here. DC are on a two-match winning run and will hope to make it three wins on the trot. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live commentary and score updates for the SRH vs DC match. SRH vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Delhi Capitals started their season with a handsome win over Chennai Super Kings but were beaten by Rajasthan Royals in their next game despite dominating the game. But DC rallied back and beat Punjab Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians in their next two matches to enter the top three in the IPL 2021 points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disastrous start to their season with three consecutive defeats. In all three defeats, SRH lost the game after being the favourites to win it. They lost to KKR by 10 runs, to RCB by six runs and to Mumbai Indians by 13 runs. But Sunrisers Hyderabad finally chased down a target and returned to winning ways after comfortably going past the 121-run target with nine wickets in hand. SRH vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 20.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been plagued by injuries at the start of IPL 2021. They lost pacer T Natarajan, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a knee injury, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abdul Samad are doubtful for this clash. Kumar has been struggling with a thigh strain and bowled only three overs against Punjab while Samad has a hamstring issue.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel.