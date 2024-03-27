The IPL 2024 has commenced and quickly gathered pace with some breathtaking actions and exciting moments. In the match 8 of the Indian Premier League season 17, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians at their home at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams suffered heartbreaking losses in the final over of their first match as they were within touching distance of their target but just about failed to cross the finishing line. It will be a very crucial game as one of the two teams will have to bear with two consecutive losses at the start of the tournament and it will be difficult to come back from there. Fan Meets Hardik Pandya in Hyderabad, Touches His Feet Ahead of SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Sunrisers Hyderabad were competitive in their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders but lost a bit of way in the middle during batting which costed them hard. Heinrich Klaasen was at his absolute best when he dismantled the KKR bowling attack. He was well supported by Shahbaz Ahmed and Abdul Samad. SRH also got a bit of support from the top with Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma giving them good starts. Rahul Tripathi's form is a concern for SRH and they will want him in full form. Bowling conceded a lot of runs in the last game but it is unlikely that a change will be considered given the conditions and combination.

Mumbai Indians looked comfortable for most part of their opening game against Gujarat Titans but fell short in the last. Hardik Pandya demoted himself to number seven in batting which sparked controversy. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Naman Dhir all looked in good touch but failed to make it big. Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis were the only ones to score significant runs. Their bowling was on spot with Jasprit Bumrah showing signs of form straightaway while Gerald Coetzee and Luke Wood supporting him well. Piyush Chawla looked like carrying his form from last year and that will provide Pandya assurance ahead of facing SRH away from home.