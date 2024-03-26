Controversy sparked when KKR bowler Harshit Rana gave a 'flying kiss' send-off to Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Mayank Agarwal after Harshit dismissed him. Harshit's act was considered breaching the code of conduct of IPL and he was fined 60% of his match fee. Ahead of SRH's next match against MI, Rohit Sharma was spotted jokingly bantering with Mayank Agarwal by imitating the 'flying kiss' gesture. Fans loved the fun-loving attitude of Rohit Sharma and made the video viral. Harshit Rana Fined 60% of Match Fees Due to Breaching Code of Conduct By Giving Mayank Agarwal 'Flying Kiss' Send-Off After Dismissing Him During KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

Rohit Sharma Imitates Harshit Rana's 'Flying Kiss' Send-Off

Indian captain Rohit Sharma having fun with Mayank Agarwal. Two old friends met in Hyderabad. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/q4JqvfD39O — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 26, 2024

What A Character!

Rohit Sharma is teasing Mayank Agarwal for that flying kiss.😂 Rohit yaar what a character.. 🫶🤌 pic.twitter.com/LJSU6xsrLH — Jyran (@Jyran45) March 26, 2024

Rohit Sharma Having Fun

Rohit Sharma having fun with Mayank. pic.twitter.com/rPMEBynBqX — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) March 26, 2024

Rohit Sharma Noticing Everything

Rohit Sharma noticing everything ☺️ A good T20 side is on the card before worldcup pic.twitter.com/x75mCc1qsR — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) March 26, 2024

Rohit Sharma in a Fun Mood

This Man loves memes and reactions surely 😀😀#RohitSharma𓃵 is in fun mood with Mayank Aggarwal pic.twitter.com/8zpbDxH9Os — Aarambh Sharma 💙 (@aarambh_speaks) March 26, 2024

Another Fan Spots It

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)