Sri Lanka Premier League 2020: SLC Keen to Go Ahead With Franchise T20 Tournament Scheduled in August

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc most parts of the world have been pushed into a lockdown. Events, including live sports, across the globe, have been forced to either cancel or suspend amidst the pandemic outbreak. Some sporting events, like Wimbledon, have already been cancelled for the year while some others, like Belgian Pro League, have been done away while rest have been suspended for an indefinite period with no certainty of a return. Sri Lanka cricket board (SLC), however, is yet to draw a decision regarding the commencement of its T20 franchise tournament, which is scheduled to start in August and have their fingers crossed hoping the pandemic situation around the globe would have improved by then. Sri Lanka Cricketers Donate for Medical Equipment to Combat COVID-19.

The Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL), built on the lines of its Indian correspondence, was started in 2011 with an intention of making it the country’s premier Twenty20 league and drawing international stars from other cricketing nations to add glitz and glamour to the competition. But the tournament hit a roadblock right from its start and only one edition was played before the tournament got shelved for another. But the board is hopeful that it can go through this year. IPL 2020 Fate Still Hanging Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Franchises and BCCI to Hold a Meeting After April 14 2020.

“We have kept basically everyone informed about the Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL) and called for expression of interest,” Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva told the Daily News. The spread of the pandemic and its destructive effect have, however, jeopardised plans once again. “There are companies which have shown interest but the issue here is that we cannot close it. We were supposed to close it on Tuesday but we can’t because India is closed now. So we are trying to extend the date till April 15,” De Silva added.

De Silva also feels that for the tournament to go through the situation in India has to improve first as “All the people who will come for the sponsorship are from India.” From the broadcasting sponsors to the media sponsors and ground sponsors most will come from the subcontinent. And unless the situation in India improves or the spread of the pandemic is contained talks will not resume.

“You need to give them time to come out with a proposal that is why we are extending the date to April 15 hoping that everything will improve by that time. Even then we don’t know whether we can close it then. We will review the situation on April 15,” De Silva said. “They cannot reapply for it remotely and send a briefing because these are not small amounts we are talking of.”

The board had, however, discussed with the ICC and fixed a window within the international cricket calendar to hold the franchise tournament for the next three years. “Sri Lanka won’t be playing any international matches during that time,” De Silva added. And if the T20 tournament cannot be held as per schedule then international matches – that were postponed due to the pandemic outbreak – will be fit in within the same window.