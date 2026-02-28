Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: Pakistan will meet tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka on 28 February 2026, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in their final Group 2 Super 8 fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. You can find Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. The match presents contrasting stakes for the two sides; Pakistan require a commanding victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive, while Sri Lanka, already eliminated from the tournament, aim to end their campaign with a consolatory win in front of their home supporters. Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After New Zealand's Defeat to England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Following a mixed Super 8 stage that yielded a single point from a washout against New Zealand and a subsequent defeat to England, Pakistan currently sit third in Group 2.

A simple victory today will be insufficient for qualification. To overtake second-placed New Zealand, who possess a superior Net Run Rate of +1.390 compared to Pakistan's -0.461, Salman Ali Agha’s side must win by a significant margin. Statistical projections indicate Pakistan need to win by approximately 65 runs if batting first, or chase down their target within 13 overs if batting second. This steep requirement means Pakistan must adopt an aggressive strategy from the outset. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

For Sri Lanka, the home tournament has not met expectations. The co-hosts enter this fixture at the bottom of the group with zero points following consecutive heavy defeats to England and New Zealand.

Despite their elimination, Dasun Shanaka’s squad have the opportunity to finish their campaign on a positive note. Without the pressure of qualification weighing on them, the Sri Lankan players can play freely and potentially disrupt Pakistan’s complex progression scenarios. Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast for PAK vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Squads

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq