Pakistan have been officially eliminated from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Despite setting a massive target of 213 in their final Super 8 fixture against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Salman Ali Agha’s side failed to restrict the co-hosts below the requisite 148-run mark, allowing New Zealand to progress to the semi-finals on Net Run Rate (NRR).

The NRR Equation

To overtake New Zealand in the Group 2 standings and secure a top-two finish, Pakistan needed a victory margin of at least 65 runs. Although Pakistan posted a formidable 212/8 in the first innings, Sri Lanka successfully crossed the 147-run threshold during their run chase.

This specific milestone mathematically extinguished Pakistan’s semi-final hopes, regardless of whether they ultimately won or lost the match against the tournament co-hosts.

New Zealand Advance

Consequently, New Zealand join England as the two official qualifiers from Group 2. The Black Caps advance to the final four courtesy of their superior +1.390 NRR, capitalising on Pakistan's inability to achieve the necessary mathematical swing in their final fixture.

