IPL 2020 Fate Still Hanging Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Franchises and BCCI to Hold a Meeting After April 14 2020

File Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

The menace of coronavirus has led to the pushing away of India’s T20 carnival the Indian Premier League. The IPL 2020 was about to begin on March 29, 2020, but it was due to the pandemic situation created due to coronavirus which ultimately stalled all the sporting events around the world and IPL 2020 was surely a part of it. As India undergoes a 21-day lockdown, the meeting between the BCCI and franchises will now happen only after April 14, 2020, after which the fate of IPL 2020 will be decided. IPL 2020 Likely to Be Called Off Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, No Player Auction Next Year: Report.

Their previous meeting was called off as there was no clarity on how things would turn out to be in the forthcoming days. As of now, there is a possibility of the league being shifted to October or November. An official of the BCCI also stated the same and said that the situation in India would be far better than other countries. “Why do you think the October-November window is being looked at? It is because we want a full IPL with foreign stars. Even if the international border lockdown stays for six months, the foreign players would be free to come down by then. Yes, every franchise is free to voice their opinion, but let me tell you that would be the last option as a lot of the grandeur that comes with the IPL will then be lost,” the official said.

For now, only time will tell the future of the IPL 2020, but we are sure that the players and the fans must be keeping their fingers crossed for the mega-event to happen soon.