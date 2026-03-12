Cricket fans in India can watch the inaugural The Hundred 2026 men's player auction live on digital platforms this Thursday. For the first time since its inception, the England and Wales Cricket Board's 100-ball tournament has abandoned its standard draft system in favour of an IPL-style auction, taking place at Piccadilly Lights in central London. Players Will Speak Out if IPL-Owned Teams Boycott Pakistan Cricketers in The Hundred Auction, Says Moeen Ali.

Where to Watch The Hundred 2026 Women's Player Auction in India?

In India, the auction will not be broadcast on traditional television channels. Instead, supporters can stream the entire bidding process live and for free online. Coverage will be widely available on the official 'The Hundred' YouTube channel as well as the 'Sky Sports Cricket' YouTube channel. The event is scheduled to commence at 3:15 PM IST (9:45 AM GMT) on 12 March 2026.

Detail Information Event The Hundred 2026 Men's Player Auction Date Thursday, 12 March 2026 Time (India) 3:15 PM IST Venue Piccadilly Lights, Central London Live Streaming The Hundred & Sky Sports Cricket YouTube Channels TV Broadcast No live telecast on Indian TV channels

A New Auction Era

The shift to a formal auction follows significant private investment in the tournament, including franchise stakes recently purchased by several Indian Premier League (IPL) owners. Over 240 men's cricketers will go under the hammer as the eight newly rebranded franchises build their squads. Each men's team is operating with an increased salary cap of £2.05 million. Michael Vaughan Urges ECB To Intervene Amid Reports of IPL-Owned Franchises Snubbing Pakistan Cricket in The Hundred 2026 Auction.

While franchises have already confirmed up to four pre-auction direct signings or retentions, numerous prominent international and domestic stars remain in the pool. The players will be categorised into specific bidding tiers, allowing teams to finalise their 16-to-18-player rosters ahead of the competition's opening match on 21 July.

