Star Wars Day: ICC’s Tribute to Franchise Will Win Your Heart Amid Pandemic Crisis & Lockdown (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) joined the world in celebrating the ‘Star Wars Day’ on May 04, 2020 (Monday). May 4 of every year is celebrated as the Star Wars Day to commemorate the franchise’ success. The day was chosen using a pun from the film’s iconic phrase ‘May The Force Be With You’ which was translated ‘May The 4th Be With You’. Now ICC joined the world in celebrating the day and paid tribute to the franchise with a brilliant video of cricketers smashing boundaries. The official twitter account of cricket’s parent body captioned the video as ‘May The Fours Be With You.’ Star Wars Day 2020: Twitterati Wish May the Fourth Be With You With Dancing Gifs of Stormtroopers, Cute Baby Yoda Posts and More.

In the video, many cricketers ranging from Jos Buttler to Virat Kohli can be seen hitting boundaries. The clip begins with Buttler scooping Wahab Riaz over the wicket-keeper’s head during the England vs Pakistan match at the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. Kohli can also be seen playing a wonderful upper-cut against West Indies’ Oshane Thomas from the same tournament. Gayle can be seen doing the same to Jimmy Neesham. Star Wars Day 2020: From A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker, the Correct Chronological Order to Binge-Watch Major SW Movies as Per Timeline.

ICC Shares Inspiring Video on Star Wars Day

Thailand women’s cricketer Nattakan Chantaham also features in the video as does Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman who sweeps Ravi Ashwin to reach his maiden ODI century during the IND vs Pak match in 2017 Champions Trophy final. The video left many fans impressed who praised the twitter handle for its creativeness and editing skills. The surprise in the video though is that all the batsmen and batswomen are not using bats but lightsabers to play their strokes.

Meanwhile, unlike most years when fans go to amusement parks and celebrate the Star Wars Day by riding on Star Wars-themed attractions or dressing like characters from the franchise films, this year fans and followers of the franchise have been forced to remain at homes due to the coronavirus pandemic and celebrate the day by watching previous Star Wars movies.

Cricket events worldwide have also been suspended due to the pandemic crisis and cricketers have all been forced to sit at homes. In India, the BCCI has to suspend the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the lockdown.