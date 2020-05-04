Star Wars Day 2020: Twitterati Wish May the Fourth Be With You With Dancing Gifs of Stormtroopers, Cute Baby Yoda Posts and More 

May the Fourth Be WIth You (Photo Credits: Twitter)

May 4, is celebrated as Star Wars day and we bet you already began your Star Wars movie marathon for the day. With Disney Plus now providing all seasons of Clone Wars, you could also be celebrating the special day with by checking out the animated series. Star Wars Day is celebrated on May 4, which was chosen for film’s iconic the phrase “May the Force be with you.” The month of May also remains special for the series given that The first episode of the series was released on May 25, 1977, which was Star Wars: A New Hope. For the uninitiated, there are 11 Star Wars movies in total and several television series, including the latest series, The Mandalorian. Starwars Day 2020 Funny Memes & Jokes: May the Fourth Be With You! From Hilarious Posts About Chewbacca to Yoda, Here's What You Don't Want to Miss Today.

This year though, Star Wars day is going to be different given that fans will have to spend this special day at home due to the coronavirus lockdown. Usually, Star Wars fans flock to amusement parks to where they ride on the Star Wars-themed attractions. This year, it seems many fans will be enjoying the special day by catching up on the films once again and indulging in interesting discussions online about the same. It's also the day when netizens come up with some hilarious memes relating to the series and here's looking at some amazing May the Fourth Be With You memes on the internet. Star Wars Day 2020: Date, History And Significance of the Franchise and Why They Say 'May The 4th Be With You!'

Not a Regular Monday, is It?

Happy Monday Twitter Family. And to my Star Wars fans: #MayThe4thBeWithYou 🌟 pic.twitter.com/MZddYdSg30 — Minister of Menstruation 🩸 (@Candice_Chirwa) May 4, 2020

Spock Has a Message!

How to Awaken the Force?

How Are You Celebrating?

Darth Cat Sends Wishes:

Celebrating Star Wars Day!

Screw online classes im watching star wars #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/uO0ytKVRB7 — alex 🦋 (@alaessa_) May 4, 2020

Getting Flirty the Star Wars Way!

#MayThe4thBeWithYou the day I reply and flirt exclusively in Star Wars gifs! pic.twitter.com/GFtO1IiBNJ — Dr. Alfredo Carpineti 🏳️‍🌈 (@DrCarpineti) May 4, 2020

Checked the May the Fourth Dance Routine Yet?

We hope you enjoyed these Star Wars day special posts from the internet. Let us know how you are celebrating this special day in comments below.