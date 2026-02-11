Super Over Rules in Cricket: Check What Law Says As SA vs AFG T20 WC 2026 Match Goes in 'One-Over Decider' Twice
As the T20 World Cup 2026 continues to deliver high-stakes drama, we break down the definitive ICC Super Over rules, including the no-return policy for dismissed batters in the event of consecutive tie-breakers.
In the fast-paced environment of the T20 World Cup 2026, few moments generate as much tension as a tied match. The Super Over—cricket's version of a penalty shootout—has become the standard tie-breaking mechanism. However, as matches become more competitive, the possibility of Double or even Triple Super Overs has introduced specific regulations regarding player eligibility and repeat performances. South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 13
Under the current ICC Playing Conditions for the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, the rules are designed to ensure a definitive result while maintaining a fresh contest if multiple tie-breakers are required.
The Fundamental Format
A Super Over consists of a single six-ball over per team. The team that batted second in the main match always bats first in the initial Super Over.
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Wicket Limit: Each team nominates three batters. An innings ends automatically if two wickets fall before the six balls are completed.
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Bowling Restrictions: The bowling team chooses which end to bowl from. Crucially, the bowler who bowled the 20th over of the main match is eligible to bowl the Super Over, but no bowler can bowl two consecutive Super Overs if the match remains tied.
The No-Return Rule for Batters
One of the most frequent points of confusion for fans is whether a dismissed batter can participate in a subsequent tie-breaker. The ICC rules are explicit: any batter dismissed in a previous Super Over is ineligible to bat in any following Super Over of that same match.
This rule forces captains to manage their resources carefully. If a star opener is out caught or stumped in the first Super Over, they must watch from the dugout during the second, regardless of how vital their presence might be. However, a batter who was "not out" at the conclusion of a tied Super Over is permitted to bat again in the next one.
The Sequence of Multiple Super Overs
If the first Super Over ends in a tie, a second is played after a five-minute interval. This process repeats until a winner is determined. To keep the advantage neutral, the team that batted second in the previous Super Over will bat first in the next one. Kagiso Rabada Funny Memes Go Viral As South Africa Pacer Bowls 2 No-Balls In Final Over During SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 Match.
|Feature
|First Super Over
|Second Super Over (if tied)
|Batting Order
|Team 2 (from the main match) bats first
|Team 1 bats first
|Dismissed Batters
|Any from the squad of 11
|Must be different from those dismissed in SO1
|Bowler
|Any from the squad of 11
|Cannot be the bowler from SO1
Statistical Impact
Despite the intensity and the importance of the runs scored, Super Over performances do not affect a player’s official career averages. Runs, wickets, and strike rates are recorded separately for match-deciding purposes only. This ensures that the high-risk nature of a six-ball sprint does not unfairly skew a player’s long-term international record.
A Shift from the Past
These rules represent a significant shift from the controversial Boundary Countback rule used in the 2019 ODI World Cup. The current infinite Super Over model ensures that matches are won on runs alone, providing a fairer, albeit more nerve-wracking, conclusion for players and spectators alike.
The first Super Over and Double Super Over of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 took place between South Africa and Afghanistan, after the match was tied in regulation overs.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).