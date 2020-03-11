Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay & Other CSK Team Members Play Holi After Practice Session (Watch Video)

Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay and other CSK cricketers (Photo Credits: Twitter)

“All work no play makes Jack a dull boy,” goes the old adage. Now this adage is also followed by the members of the Chennai Super Kings as they went on to play Holi after their practice session. Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay and the other members of Chennai Super Kings were seen painting each other’s faces with colours. Murali Vijay was the first one who slyly took a fistful of colour and then waited patiently for the players to come into his trap.IPL 2020 Matches at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to Be Held Behind Closed Doors, Ban on Sale of Tickets Due to Coronavirus Threat: Report.

Soon one of the members of Chennai Super Kings walked into the trap and Vijay painted his face. Suresh Raina also joined the bandwagon and ran after the players chasing them with colours. Needless to say that the players were seen having a gala time and immersed into the festive spirit, The video of the entire incident was shared on social media. Check out the picture and video below:

Talking about the Chennai Super Kings, the Yellow Army will play their first game against the Mumbai Indians on March 29, 2020, at the Wankhede Stadium. However, one cannot be sure if the match is happening in Mumbai due to the outburst of the coronavirus. “The BCCI has also issued a mandate to the airlines, team hotels, State Associations and medical teams at venues about the thorough sanitisation of all the facilities before and during team use, education of all staff members about the do’s and don’ts for prevention of COVID-19 transmission and continuous monitoring to ensure that the protocols are strictly followed,” it added.