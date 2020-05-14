This Day That Year: Michael Hussey Helped Australia Beat Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2010 Semi-Final

Michael Hussey's Heroics Vs Pakistan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former batsman Michael Hussey will go down as an unsung hero of Australian cricket. Hailed as 'Mr. Cricket,' the southpaw proved his mettle in all three formats of the game and guided Australia to numerous victories. One of his best knocks in international cricket came on exact this day (May 14) in the semi-finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 against Pakistan. Chasing a massive target, Australia's top-order collapsed and with the required run-rate constantly going upwards, the Men in Green were all set to get over the line. However, Hussey had different ideas as he played once-in-a-lifetime knock. Michael Hussey Reveals Why MS Dhoni Is the ‘Greatest Finisher.’

Earlier in the match, Australian captain Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to field first. The decision didn't seem to be brilliant as went off to a flying start. Both the Akmal brothers- Kamran and Umar- slammed half-centuries and guided their side to a massive total of 191/6.

In reply, Australia lost in-form opener David Warner in the second ball of the innings. In fact, no batsmen were able to tackle the likes of Mohammad Amir and Shahid Afridi. Hence, Australia was reduced to 105/5. However, Hussey came in to bat at number seven and made a fightback.

Watch Video:

43 needed off 15 with only three wickets in hand - on this day 10 years ago @mhussey393 did the impossible! pic.twitter.com/X2rADLaskA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 14, 2020

He played some good shots. However, the total still looked out of the reach as the equation came down to Australia needing 43 runs off the last 15 balls with just three wickets in hands. Nevertheless, Hussey didn't put his guards down and kept Australia in the hunt.

In the last over, the Men in Yellow required 18 overs with in-form Saeed Ajmal handling the matters with the ball. Well, Hussey was up to the task as he smashed the Pakistani spinner for 6,4,6,6 and helped his win the contest with one ball to spare. Hussey remained unbeaten after scoring 60 runs off 24 deliveries. Riding on his heroics, Australia win the game by three wickets and advanced to the finals of the tournament.