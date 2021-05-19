Enlightenment is the ability to play every ball in life with perfection, sincerity, and love, regardless of the world's criticism or acclaim. One doesn’t have to play every ball, but each one requires expertise. Avinav Yadav is one such cricketer who knows how to hit every ball with perfection.

Hailing from the small village of Madar, Siraha district, Nepal, he is an Under-19 player. He has been playing for Kathmandu Golden in The Dhangadhi Premier League (DPL). In Nepal, the Dhangadhi Premier Competition (DPL) is a Twenty20 cricket franchise league. The Dhangadhi Cricket Academy and Sudur Paschim Academy launched the competition in 2017.

The DPL season runs from March to April, with each team playing five round-robin matches; the top four teams with the best records advance to the Playoffs, which end in the final.

Avinav is a right-handed batsman which gives him a plus point to play the ball effortlessly as compared to the left-handed batsman. He plays with passion by judging each n every ball and understanding the type of hit required. He's not only a brilliant batsman, but he also knows how to bowl off-break. As a result, he's a complete player.

It's incredible to see such enthusiasm and passion for cricket at such a young age. With the passage of time, he is always working on improving and updating his skills. It's encouraging to see so much young talent working hard for the country’s future.

When asked about his intake on cricket when he is off the field he said, “ Champions never sleep because their immortal spirit keeps them up and aware.” This confirms our suspicions that he has higher ambitions in life, such as representing internationally.

Everyone has a spark, but only the champions know when to light it, if you see Avinav playing in the ground, you'll know about it.