Indian skipper Virat Kohli got his mojo back in the second T20I against England as he scored a match-winning half-century. The talismanic batsman smashed the England bowlers all over the park and mustered 73 off mere 49 balls. While Kohli’s brilliance guided India to a seven-wicket triumph, his stellar knock saw him adding another feather to his already illustrious hat. By hitting the winning six, Kohli became the first-ever player to complete 3000 runs in T20Is. He needed 72 runs to get the milestone ahead of the series. Although the 32-year-old bagged a duck in the first match, he bounced back brilliantly and reached the milestone in his 87th T20I match. India vs England Highlights 2nd T20I, 2021: IND Defeat ENG By 7 Wickets.
Virat Kohli has indeed redefined batting in T20s ever since making his international debut in the format in June 2010. The talismanic batsman can accumulate runs at a rapid pace, and that too, without much risk. Although he, unlike other T20 dashers, might not be known for smashing massive sixes, his mind-boggling consistency separates him from others. In fact, he is the only player in the world currently to have a 50-plus average in T20Is among batsmen with more than 100 runs. His tally of 26 half-centuries is also the most for any batsman. Ishan Kishan Becomes Second Indian Batsman After Ajinkya Rahane to Smash Fifty on T20I Debut.
First To Score 3000!!
The first batsman to score 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20 international runs 🙌🏻🔝
Whaddaplayaaa 👑👌🏻@imVkohli #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/C8zxhBjtmX
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2021
Meanwhile, the five-match series is now levelled 1-1, and both teams have a lot to play for the remaining three games. Notably, England haven’t lost a T20I series since June 2018, while India would not want to suffer a defeat in front of their home crowd. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness some exciting contest.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).