Indian skipper Virat Kohli got his mojo back in the second T20I against England as he scored a match-winning half-century. The talismanic batsman smashed the England bowlers all over the park and mustered 73 off mere 49 balls. While Kohli’s brilliance guided India to a seven-wicket triumph, his stellar knock saw him adding another feather to his already illustrious hat. By hitting the winning six, Kohli became the first-ever player to complete 3000 runs in T20Is. He needed 72 runs to get the milestone ahead of the series. Although the 32-year-old bagged a duck in the first match, he bounced back brilliantly and reached the milestone in his 87th T20I match. India vs England Highlights 2nd T20I, 2021: IND Defeat ENG By 7 Wickets.

Virat Kohli has indeed redefined batting in T20s ever since making his international debut in the format in June 2010. The talismanic batsman can accumulate runs at a rapid pace, and that too, without much risk. Although he, unlike other T20 dashers, might not be known for smashing massive sixes, his mind-boggling consistency separates him from others. In fact, he is the only player in the world currently to have a 50-plus average in T20Is among batsmen with more than 100 runs. His tally of 26 half-centuries is also the most for any batsman. Ishan Kishan Becomes Second Indian Batsman After Ajinkya Rahane to Smash Fifty on T20I Debut.

First To Score 3000!!

Meanwhile, the five-match series is now levelled 1-1, and both teams have a lot to play for the remaining three games. Notably, England haven’t lost a T20I series since June 2018, while India would not want to suffer a defeat in front of their home crowd. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness some exciting contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).