Ishan Kishan stamped his authority immediately with a quick-fire century on his T20I debut against England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was indeed a test of character for Kishan as India, having lost the first game, were trailing 0-1 in the five-match series. Moreover, his opening partner KL Rahul got out on a six-ball duck while chasing 165 for victory. However, Kishan didn’t let go of the opportunity and brought up a half-century off mere 28 balls. Notably, the southpaw became just the second Indian batsmen after Ajinkya Rahane to register a fifty on T20I debut. Interestingly, the current Indian vice-captain also got the feat against England in 2011. India vs England Cricket Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2021.

Earlier in the game, India opted to field after winning the toss. Kishan and his Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav were handed debut caps with Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel rested. Batting first on the two-paced track, several England batsmen got starts, but none could play a big knock. They eventually posted 164/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Chasing the challenging total, India lost Rahul early, but Kishan joined forces with skipper Virat Kohli, and the duo added 94 runs for the second wicket. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens hailed the 22-year-old dasher. KL Rahul Trolled on Twitter with Funny Memes After Getting Out on Duck in India vs England 2nd T20I 2021.

A brilliant 5⃣0⃣ on debut by Ishan Kishan has put Team 🇮🇳 well on course to chase the target! Well played, lad!🙌#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #INDvENG — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 14, 2021

Ishan Kishan: - Second Indian player to score a fifty on T20I debut - First Indian player to hit four sixes on T20I debut#INDvsENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 14, 2021

6️⃣,6️⃣ - What a way to reach your half-century on debut! 👏 Take a bow, Ishan Kishan 💙💙💙💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 14, 2021

#INDvsENG Pic 1: Ishan kishan's successful debut fifty. Pic 2: "mehnat" behind it. pic.twitter.com/edBa1V7XtC — Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) March 14, 2021

What A Debut for Ishan Kishan#INDvEND pic.twitter.com/okw1tXLLfb — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) March 14, 2021

Ishan Kishan 🔥♥️ smacking it around like he’s been playing international cricket for years. And the encouragement and smiles from Kohli to him is just feels! 😍🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 14, 2021

Kishan eventually fell prey to leg-spinner Adil Rashid but not before scoring 56 off 32 balls. His innings comprised of five boundaries and four massive sixes. Although the southpaw may be gone, he has all but ensured India’s victory. At the end of 13 overs, the Men in Blue are 119-2, needing just 46 off 42 deliveries. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are the two batsmen at the crease, and the duo must take India over the line comfortably.

