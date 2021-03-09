After some mind-boggling action in the longest format, India and England will lock horns in a five-match T20I series, starting on March 12 (Friday) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 slated to take place later this year on Indian soil, both teams would be determined to fill their loopholes and identify their best playing combination. Notably, this would be India’s first T20I series at home after the COVID-19 halt, and they must leave no stones unturned to get the favourable result. While the hosts would be backing themselves to upset the top-ranked T20I team, skipper Virat Kohli can add another feather to his already-illustrious hat during the series. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Reach 100 Million Followers on Instagram.

The Indian skipper is set to become the first batsman ever to complete 3000 runs in T20I history. Having scored 2928 runs in 85 T20Is, Kohli is just 72 runs away from the milestone and with five matches scheduled to take place in the series; the talismanic batsman is all but likely to achieve the landmark.

Virat Kohli has redefined batting in T20s ever since making his international debut in the format in June 2010. The right-handed batsman scores runs at a rapid pace and that too consistently. In fact, he is the only player in the world currently to have 50-plus average in T20Is among batsmen with more than 900 runs. His tally of 25 half-centuries is also the most for any batsman. Hence, the Three Lions should take the field with a solid plan to restrict the sixth-ranked T20I batsman.

Kohli’s partner-in-crime and Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma can also achieve the 3000-run landmark, but he’s 227 runs short of the feat. However, if Hitman continues his stellar form from the Test series, he is more than capable of getting the feat.

Meanwhile, India will be without the services of their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested from the series. However, the home side will still face the problem of plenty while picking the playing XI with several youngsters in the team.

