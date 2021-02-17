Virat Kohli Funny Memes Went Viral After His Expressions in 2nd Test (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India levelled the four-match Test series against England with a win in the second Test. India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test to level the four-match series. Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma were the stars for India in the second Test. While Rohit scored a fantastic century in the first innings, Ashwin took eight wickets in the match and scored a century of his own to lead India to a massive win. But if Rohit and Ashwin were the stars in the field, Virat Kohli was the main star on the internet. Excited Fans React with Funny Memes and Jokes on Eve of IPL 2021 Players Mini Auction.

Kohli’s hilarious expressions that switched between rejoicing and disgusted won the internet. Many fans took to social media to react on Kohli’s expressions and trolled the Indian captain with funny memes and jokes over his many expressions during the match. Take a look at Kohli’s reaction and how the internet reacted to it. IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab Renamed 'Punjab Kings' Ahead Of Upcoming Season.

Boys When Parents Force Them to Go School

Boys when their parents force them to go school on "Rakshabandhan" - pic.twitter.com/s5tNhkgyWX — The he-who-must-not-be-named (@dankstinger) February 16, 2021

People After Looking at Their Aadhaar Card Pic

Reaction After Looking at Their Own Dance Video

Me looking at my own dancing video pic.twitter.com/YuzUGZpPIL — Sohel Rs 🇮🇳 (@KaDwE___BoL) February 16, 2021

After Hearing Own's Voice in the Recorder

When you listen your recorded voice: pic.twitter.com/nwjxfXzvFf — Mr.Sarcastic (@MrKavi_dev) February 16, 2021

Thinking About All Life Decisions Made

Thinking about all the life decision I made: pic.twitter.com/PzVhHAnsPd — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) February 16, 2021

Students Reading Their Own Exam Papers

Me reading my own answers after writing them in the exam. pic.twitter.com/MxNdFyZVF2 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 15, 2021

Raju and Farhan After Looking At Raju Ki Maa Ka Belan

Rancho or farhan, Raju ki maa ka belan dekhne ke baad: pic.twitter.com/VaAXdm7Nq3 — Mojo (@Singhlicious) February 16, 2021

After Eating Tinde ki Sabji

Tinde ki sabji pic.twitter.com/ZcIX0tKbrq — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) February 15, 2021

Kohli equalled MS Dhoni’s record for most Test wins as captain on Indian soil. Both Kohli and Dhoni have now won 21 Test matches as captain in India and the current Indian captain can now surpass Dhoni for most Test wins as captain on Indian soil with a victory in the remaining two Test matches of the series. India and England are set to clash again in the third Test, a pink ball fixture, in Ahmedabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).