Cricket fans have their eyes on the clock with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auctions set to take place on February 18 (Thursday) in Chennai. A total of 292 players will go under the hammer with just 61 spots up for grabs. Although it’s a mini-auction, franchises have to keep some significant factors in mind while making the bids. Firstly, it’s still unsure whether the gala T20 tournament will take place in India or overseas. Also, all the teams would not get to play at their home ground due to the COVID-19 virus. However, one thing is sure that fans will see great cricket action in the upcoming tournament. IPL 2021 Players Auction: Three Players Who Can Emerge As Most Expensive Buys at Indian Premier League Season 14 Bidding.

Owing to the fact, #IPL2021Auctions became one of the top trends on Twitter. Fans flooded the micro-blogging website with hilarious memes based on the auction. While some trolled players like Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith who were back in the auction pool after getting released from their franchises, others predicted the scenario after the event. And obviously, RCB memes were also all over the social media websites. As team owners form strategies for the auction event, let’s look at how the netizens reacted! IPL 2021 Players Auction: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Purse Details and All Other Things You Need to Know.

RCB Memes!!

Kings XI Punjab's Strategy??

Mitchell Starc Every Year!!

When every franchise is planning to buy Mitchell Starc in #IPLAuction2021 #IPL2021 Meanwhile Starc ~ pic.twitter.com/EZbT1K8KTR — A K i B (@akibaliii) February 12, 2021

Fans Prepared!!

A Little Bit More Waiting!!

Birthday Boy Among Memes!!

Smith & Maxwell In CSK?

Although the dates of the tournament haven’t been announced yet, IPL 2021 is likely to get underway in March-April. The tournament holds even higher significance with the T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to take place in India later this year. Hence, all players would like to assess the conditions and impress selectors as well.

