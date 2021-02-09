India lost the first Test match to England by 227 runs and post this the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli had to answer way too many questions in the presser. This also included Ajinkya Rahane’s ill form. A journalist was asked a question about Rahane’s poor outing. Rahane could score 1 and 0 runs in the first Test match. Little did the journalist know, that Virat Kohli would give a befitting reply. Virat Kohli said, “Look, if you’re trying to dig something out, you’re not going to get anything because there is nothing.” Joe Root Reacts to England’s Massive Win Over India in His 100th Test, Says ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud of the Team’ After Taking 1–0 Lead.

He further emphasized on the fact that Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are one of the most important batsmen for the team. In the post-match presser, Kohli said that Rahane is am impact player. Virat Kohli also reminisced about Rahane’s innings at the MCG. “He stood up and scored a hundred there when the team wanted it most,” Kohli told the press on Tuesday. James Anderson Rattles Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane’s Stumps with Scintillating In-Swingers as England Beat India by 227 Runs in Chennai Test (Watch Videos).

For the home team, we had top performers Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill. The four-match series has England leading the series by 1-0. The next match will be held on February 13, 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in presence of 50 per cent crowd. The first Test match was held behind closed doors. The four-match series is a part of World Test Championship 2021.

