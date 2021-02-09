Joe Root marked his 100th Test appearance with a brilliant double century and also led England to a magnificent win over India in the first Test of the four-match series in Chennai. Root, who became only the 15th England cricketer to make 100 Test appearances, later took to social media to react on the famous win. England beat India by 227 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. This was also England’s first Test win on Indian soil since beating the hosts in a Test series in 2012. Do You Know England Were the Last Away Team to Win a Test Series in India?

Root became the first cricketer to score a double century in his 100th Test appearance. He is also only the ninth player to hit a hundred or more in his 100th Test match. Root scored 218 from 377 deliveries in the first innings of the Test. His knock was studded with 19 boundaries and two maximums. It powered England to a mammoth score after they had opted to bat first. James Anderson Rattles Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane’s Stumps with Scintillating In-Swingers as England Beat India by 227 Runs in Chennai Test (Watch Videos).

“No better way to mark your 100th Test. Couldn’t be more proud of the team! On to the next one,” Root wrote on Twitter alongside pictures of him celebrating his century. He was also England’s top-scorer in the second innings with his 40 from 32 unsettling the Indian bowling attack.

Joe Root's Reacts to England's Win in His 100th Test

No better way to mark your 100th Test. Couldn’t be more proud of the team! On to the next one 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/oCufss4ZLy — Joe Root (@root66) February 9, 2021

England have now jumped on top of the ICC World Test Championship points table and need to win two more Test matches to make the WTC final at Lord’s later this year. Jack Leach and James Anderson were the stars with the ball for England in the second innings with the former taking a four-for and Anderson taking three, including Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in the same over from identical balls. Ben Stokes took the big wicket of Virat Kohli, which ended India’s resistance on the final day and made ways for England’s victory.

