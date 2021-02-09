While Indian batsmen expected threat from England spin duo Jack Leach and Dom Bess on the final day of the first Test, veteran pacer James Anderson came out of syllabus and put up a fast bowling exhibition at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The 38-year-old brilliantly exploited the reverse swing and dismissed Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in quick succession. While he sent Pant with a deceptive slower delivery, Gill and Rahane became victims of absolute master class. Anderson bowled two massive in-swingers on the final day, sending the off-stump of both batsmen cartwheeling. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 5: Team India Suffers First Test Defeat at Home After Four Years as Three Lions Win by 227 Runs.

Gill started the final day positively by taking on the England bowlers from the outset. The young dasher scored runs all over the park and brought up his first fifty in home Tests. However, he had no clue whatsoever against Anderson’s thunderbolt. The good-length delivery came back in sharply and pierced Gill’s defences, smashing the off-stump.

Gill’s dismissal brought Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on the crease. The talismanic batsman was dismissed for just one in the first innings and was aiming for redemption. However, Anders on had other plans. The pacer troubled Rahane for a couple of balls before smashing his stumps. It was the same delivery which sent Gill of the field. The 32-year-old was caught off-guard with the in-coming ball and walked back for a three-ball duck. James Anderson Achieves Rare Milestone After Rattling India’s Batting Order in IND vs ENG Chennai Test.

Watch Video:

Anderson with a peach of a delivery to get rid of the well set Gill. Huge wicket for England.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/g3iiNsHj6L — ⚡Ashwin⚡ (@ak10_amelia) February 9, 2021

After rattling India’s top-order, Anderson passed on the baton to Jack Leach. The left-arm spinner inflicted further damage with a four-wicket haul. As a result, the home team got bundled out for 192 runs and lost the game by 227 runs. England now have got a handy 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The Three Lions also advance to the top of team standings whereas India slipped down to the fourth position.

