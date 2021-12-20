Virat Kohli seemed to be in a very good mood going into the Test series against South Africa. The Indian Test captain, who was removed from ODI captaincy some days ago, opened up a can of worms in a blockbuster press conference on December 15 but all that is past at the moment as the 33-year old is firmly focused on making an impact in series against South Africa. And former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim believes that Kohli can play freely now as a 'huge burden' has been taken off his shoulders. Team India Engages in Intense Nets Session Ahead of First Test Against South Africa in Centurion (View Pics and Video)

The Indian captain was seen training hard with teammates and also interacting with the new head coach Rahul Dravid, seeking his guidance ahead of the first Test, which starts in six days' time. "It seems a burden has been removed from Virat Kohli's head. He can play with an open mind now, he can revive his Test career afresh. The expectation is that he will dish out performances like he was doing two years back," Karim, while speaking to India News, said.

"If he bats with an open mind and approach, he can repeat those performances. I have full belief that the form he has shown in the practice sessions, the same form will be seen in the match as well,” he added.

Kohli has been impressive in South Africa, having scored 558 runs in five matches at an average of 55.80. He did well in India's last tour to South Africa in 2018 as well and it is time he shows up once again, rekindling the days when he used to score centuries for fun.

