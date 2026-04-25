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Virat Kohli Wins 43 Inch LED TV for His Match-Winning Knock in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match

During his innings, Kohli became the first player in IPL history to reach 800 boundaries. He also reached the milestone of 300 sixes for a single franchise, cementing his status as the league's all-time greatest run-scorer.

Published: Apr 25, 2026 06:27 PM IST
Virat Kohli Wins 43 Inch LED TV for His Match-Winning Knock in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match
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Virat Kohli headlined a historic evening at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 24 April 2026, as his masterclass guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans. Chasing 206, Kohli struck a clinical 81 off 44 balls. For his record-breaking performance, he was awarded the NVY TV Top Performer of the Match, receiving a 43-inch LED TV as a prize. During his innings, Kohli became the first player in IPL history to reach 800 boundaries. He also reached the milestone of 300 sixes for a single franchise, cementing his status as the league's all-time greatest run-scorer.  You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

Virat Kohli Wins TV

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Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RCBTweets). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Kohli RCB RCB vs GT Royal Challengers Bengaluru