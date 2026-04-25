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Socially Cricket Virat Kohli Wins 43 Inch LED TV for His Match-Winning Knock in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match During his innings, Kohli became the first player in IPL history to reach 800 boundaries. He also reached the milestone of 300 sixes for a single franchise, cementing his status as the league's all-time greatest run-scorer.

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Virat Kohli headlined a historic evening at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 24 April 2026, as his masterclass guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans. Chasing 206, Kohli struck a clinical 81 off 44 balls. For his record-breaking performance, he was awarded the NVY TV Top Performer of the Match, receiving a 43-inch LED TV as a prize. During his innings, Kohli became the first player in IPL history to reach 800 boundaries. He also reached the milestone of 300 sixes for a single franchise, cementing his status as the league's all-time greatest run-scorer. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

Virat Kohli Wins TV

Pressure up. King Kohli shows up. 👑🔥 A timeless 8️⃣1️⃣, featuring 8️⃣ fours and 4️⃣ sixes, along with a brilliant 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣+ stand with DDP, makes Virat Kohli our NVY TV Top Performer of the Match. ❤️ A 43-inch LED TV coming his way, with picture quality that hits different. Isn’t… pic.twitter.com/wpMynUwobM — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RCBTweets). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).