After facing a humiliating eight-wicket defeat in the first T20I, India defeated England by seven wickets in the second T20I to level the five-match series 1-1. It was indeed a comprehensive performance from the home team as the Three Lions were dominated in all three departments. After restricting England for 164/6 in the first innings, India chased down the total with more than two overs to spare. Debutant Ishan Kishan slammed a quick-fire fifty on debut, while skipper Virat Kohli also got his mojo back, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 49 balls. Netizens were highly enthralled as social media got flooded with praises for the Men in Blue. India vs England Highlights 2nd T20I, 2021: IND Defeat ENG By 7 Wickets.

Earlier in the game, India opted to field after winning the toss. Kishan and his Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav were handed debut caps with Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel rested. With India having just five bowlers, the mighty England batting line-up was expected to post a massive total. However, none of them really got going. Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur got two wickets apiece as the Three Lions eventually posted 164/4. Chasing the total, India comfortably got over the line and set Twitter on fire. KL Rahul Trolled on Twitter with Funny Memes After Getting Out on Duck in India vs England 2nd T20I 2021.

The Winning Moment!!

An MS Dhoni In Making!!

A young keeper batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his caliber. This has happened before. Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan. pic.twitter.com/874tXa0uoz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 14, 2021

Brilliant From Kohli!!

#KohliSpeci seals win for India. Looked easy, but after being outclassed in first match, pressure on home team was enormous. More than the batting though, it was bowlers who played bigger role in this match. Restricting England to 164 was the clincher — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 14, 2021

The Chase Master Is Back!!

The Chase Master Win the Match for his india in 2nd T20I against England. He scored Unbeaten on 73* runs from 49 balls including 5 fours and 3 Sixes. What a Legend, What a player he is. The Full force comeback by Virat Kohli and Team India. pic.twitter.com/eU5S3pOdvR — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 14, 2021

All-Round Show!!

Crazy run-chase by India, chase down 165 runs in 17.5 overs with 7 wickets in hand against England in second T20. Kohli - 73*(49) Ishan - 56(32) Pant - 26(13) Chase master and two youngsters made the run chase looks easy for India. pic.twitter.com/QSuV1zbxZg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

Sensational Win!!

Virat Kohli finishes the match with a style of SIX. The Chase Master finish the match his way. India Won the Second T20I match by 7 Wickets against England and level the series by 1-1. The captain leading from the front. Well played, India and Virat Kohli. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/FOtQ8n5m9r — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 14, 2021

As mentioned above, the series is now levelled at 1-1, and the stakes will be incredibly high in the upcoming games. The third game also takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (March 16). While India would like to extend their winning run, Eoin Morgan’s men would be determined to bounce back and take a 2-1 lead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).