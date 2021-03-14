After facing a humiliating eight-wicket defeat in the first T20I, India defeated England by seven wickets in the second T20I to level the five-match series 1-1. It was indeed a comprehensive performance from the home team as the Three Lions were dominated in all three departments. After restricting England for 164/6 in the first innings, India chased down the total with more than two overs to spare. Debutant Ishan Kishan slammed a quick-fire fifty on debut, while skipper Virat Kohli also got his mojo back, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 49 balls. Netizens were highly enthralled as social media got flooded with praises for the Men in Blue. India vs England Highlights 2nd T20I, 2021: IND Defeat ENG By 7 Wickets.

Earlier in the game, India opted to field after winning the toss. Kishan and his Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav were handed debut caps with Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel rested. With India having just five bowlers, the mighty England batting line-up was expected to post a massive total. However, none of them really got going. Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur got two wickets apiece as the Three Lions eventually posted 164/4. Chasing the total, India comfortably got over the line and set Twitter on fire. KL Rahul Trolled on Twitter with Funny Memes After Getting Out on Duck in India vs England 2nd T20I 2021.

The Winning Moment!!

An MS Dhoni In Making!!

Brilliant From Kohli!!

The Chase Master Is Back!!

All-Round Show!!

Sensational Win!!

As mentioned above, the series is now levelled at 1-1, and the stakes will be incredibly high in the upcoming games. The third game also takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (March 16). While India would like to extend their winning run, Eoin Morgan’s men would be determined to bounce back and take a 2-1 lead.

