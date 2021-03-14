Indian opener KL Rahul failed the wrath on netizens after bagging a duck in the second T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing a challenging total of 165, Rahul opened the Indian innings alongside Ishan Kishan but never really looked in great touch. Left-arm pacer Sam Curran troubled him in the first over and the dasher eventually got out on a six-ball duck. As Rahul scored just one run in the first game, it was his second successive failure, and fans were indeed not pleased. Subsequently, social media got flooded with memes trolling the 28-year-old. India vs England Live Cricket Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2021.

Earlier in the game, India opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Mumbai Indians duo Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were handed debut caps with Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel facing the axe. Several England batsmen got starts with the bat, but none of them were able to play an impact knock. Opener Jason Roy was the top scorer for the visitors, accumulating 46 runs off 35 deliveries. For India, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur got two wickets apiece. England eventually managed 164/6, and it would be interesting to see if the total would be enough or not. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans trolled KL Rahul.

Memes In Action!!

KL Rahul after getting out on 0 pic.twitter.com/IU9sr2UOb5 — 🆎 (@Woh_ladka) March 14, 2021

Dismal Form!!

KL Rahul In last three innings of T20I 0 1 0 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KBXtXKBh4K — MR 360 ABDV (@IM_Bhanuu) March 14, 2021

Hilarious!!

KL Rahul got out on 0 again. Virat Kohli to KL Rahul right now:#INDvEND #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/yuh9cCEsIj — Hemant Jha (@Iamhmnt) March 14, 2021

On Verge Of Getting Dropped!!

KL Rahul after getting out on duck in Today's match Le Shikar Dhawan :#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/UMF5dVZVcR — Rohit (@SomewhereNowhe8) March 14, 2021

Some Stats Here!!

In T20Is for 🇮🇳, before Ishan Kishan, the last time debutant(s) opened the batting was in 2016 against Zimbabwe (Mandeep Singh & KL Rahul). Interestingly, KL Rahul was dismissed for a duck in that match as well. #QuickByte Live Match Report: https://t.co/LQt7zktzMU#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/JWIQLtx4sc — Cricket.com (@weRcricket) March 14, 2021

Another One!!

Notably, the Men in Blue had lost the first T20I by eight wickets and are trailing 0-1 in the five-match series. Hence, they would be determined to win this clash and level the series 1-1. After Rahul’s departure, Ishan Kishan joined forces with skipper Virat Kohli, and the duo aims to take their side to safety. As the target isn’t a massive one, the Three Lions must look to take wickets at regular intervals.

