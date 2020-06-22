Virat Kohli, on Monday, shared a throwback picture with wife Anushka Sharma and spoke of how he missed travelling to beautiful natural spots with his loved one. It will be three months on Tuesday since the Indian government declared a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic to keep everyone safe and curb the virus spread in the country. Kohli, in his post, lamented those times when he could visit such wonderful places with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and suggested he longed for those days to come back. Virat Kohli Shares Heartfelt Post on Father’s Day 2020, Says ‘Be Grateful for the Love of Your Father’ (See Post).

Kohli said apart from missing visiting those places, he also missed sitting together with his loved one and admiring nature and its beauty. “Just to be able to sit together and just soak it all in,” the Indian skipper captioned the post. In the picture, Kohli and Anushka can be seen sitting beside a water body below the majestic mountains. The picture is perhaps from their vacation to Bhutan last December. David Warner Not Looking to Sledge Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21, Says ‘No Point in Poking the Bear’.

Virat Kohli Misses Travelling to Exotic Locations with Love Anushka Sharma

“Throwback to when you could go to such beautiful spots in nature. Just to be able to sit together and just soak it all in. With my one and only,” Kohli captioned the picture. He also added three love emoticons with it. The picture is a beautiful click of natural landscape and nature’s beauty.

Virat Kohli Practising 180 Landings Exercise

My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise 👌 pic.twitter.com/HmtR05OlNW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown suspending all cricket activities and film shoots, Kohli and Anushka have been spending some valuable time with each other at their residence in Mumbai. Recently, the Indian skipper was also seen exercising and getting back into full fitness with regular fitness regimes.

